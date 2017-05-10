Rundle: Britain's new left insurgency, though forceful, remains hobbled
Labour's campaign rallies a little, staggers to get out of bed, and then the effort gives them another groin hernia and they slide back to horizontal once more. So it goes.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has launched the Labour Party’s campaign in the upcoming UK election with a stirring and uncompromising commitment … to abolish fees for hospital car parks across the nation. Oh God. Actually, he launched it with a pretty stirring speech and a fistful of policies on education, housing, health and the like, to restore a social democratic Britain. But there wasn’t much that was a new standout, cutout policy and so the hospital car park headline hung around for a while.
