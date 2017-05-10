Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
A decent night for MasterChef Australia gives Ten second sport.
May 10, 2017
Seven’s night in metro and regional markets, although Ten’s Masterchef Australia had a better night than on Monday, enough to pass Nine and claim second place overall. MCA managed 1.33 million national viewers, ahead of House Rules with 1.29 million for Seven. Nine was left right out except for another reasonable night for the 6 to 7pm news and A Current Affair at 7 pm.
What was worth cheering about was the collapse of the nasty relationship genre. Seven’s Seven Year Switch has been dying on screen week by week, but last night Nine debuted an even grubbier program called Last Resort and viewers turned off in droves. Last Resort could only manage 592, 000 viewers nationally, behind Seven Year Switch in the race to the bottom, which managed 782,000.
In regional areas, Seven News again won with 682,000 viewers, followed by Seven News/Today Tonight with 564,000, Home and Away was next with 502,000, House Rules was 4th with 500,000 and The 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia was 5th with 457,000.
So will we see Idol back on Australian TV after the US network ABC won a short auction, overcoming a late bid from Fox? Fremantle, Core Media Group and creator Simon Fuller struck an agreement with ABC overnight. Idol was killed off by Fox in 2016 after 15 seasons and it ran for seven seasons on the Ten Network in Australia from 2003 to November 2009. Singing contract programs are dying here. The Voice is still doing well for Nine this season, but is a shadow of its first and second seasons, The X Factor has been killed off by Seven and both Seven and Nine have had a crack at Australia’s Got Talent, and abandoned it.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top metro programs:
Losers: Nine — No Voice, no ratings and The Last Resort got what it deserved.
Metro news and current affairs:
Morning (National)TV:
Top five pay TV programs:
