May 10, 2017

Welcome to the Smage ... pizza the action ... mad as hell ...

With no journalists, the Fairfax city metros have finally become a single paper.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, Fairfax gives us a taste of what the future might be for its Melbourne and Sydney mastheads, with exactly the same budget coverage in the two papers. And Scott Morrison’s budget speech was not as popular for viewers as last year.

