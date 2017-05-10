Destroying the joint: drug testing welfare recipients will be expensive and won't work
Evidence from similar drug testing for welfare trials elsewhere in the world suggest it is a solution in need of a problem.
May 10, 2017
Evidence from the United States suggests the Turnbull government’s proposal to crack down on people receiving Newstart and Youth Allowance payments by subjecting them to regular drug tests will be ineffective and costly.
4 thoughts on “Destroying the joint: drug testing welfare recipients will be expensive and won’t work ”
Of course dole bludgers should be drug tested. If Australia repeats the New Zealand experience, with 22 positive tests costing around $50,000 each, then it would save money with dole cheats being stripped of the exorbitant unemployment benefits of over $50,000 a year.
The unemployed, in particular the young unemployed, need to learn that they’re scum.
If anything, it will will make us rich old white men happy at the thought that the young continue to be persecutely relentlessly.
Sorry about the typo’ in the last sentence. My nipples were exploding with such delight at the thought of drug testing the unemployed that I put in an adverb instead of a verb.
Sales of diuretics set to skyrocket if this comes in. Ask a miner.
I believe this initiative is an integral part of the new Liberal/IPA strategy, ‘Work Sets Your Free’.
According to Joyce you shouldn’t turn up at work plastered, so the way to prevent this is by drug testing people who don’t have a job. I can’t wait for the first photo of pollies attending a boozy Canberra lunch, on a day that Parliament’s sitting, to turn up on social media. After all, politicians are welfare recipients.