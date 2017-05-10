Deficits in their DNA -- Liberals are now the party of big government
Last night's budget confirms that the Liberal Party is now Australia's party of big government, committed to big taxes, big spending and big borrowing.
While the budget represents radical shift in rhetoric from the government and a wholehearted embrace of Labor policies across education, health, infrastructure and tax, the shift toward big government is only a continuation of the transformation of the Liberal Party that began under Tony Abbott into a party of high taxes, high debt and high spending.
