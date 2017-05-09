Winners and losers of the 2017 federal budget
People on 457 visas and university students are out of luck, but those who enjoy trains and old ships will find plenty to like.
May 9, 2017
The federal budget can’t be all things to all people, of course. Although the 2017 budget is chock-full of sweeteners, grants and boondoggles (almost as if the Prime Minister were unpopular with the electorate and were facing challenges for his leadership), there are always going to some people who will not be better off.
