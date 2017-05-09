Why the courts overturned convictions in Brett Whiteley forgery case
The Court of Appeal's judgment in this case reads like the script of a great art-crime movie, writes freelance journalist Angus Smith.
May 9, 2017
The Court of Appeal's judgment in this case reads like the script of a great art-crime movie, writes freelance journalist Angus Smith.
Art dealer Peter Stanley Gant and art conservator Mohamed Aman Siddique were found guilty by a jury of forging and selling Brett Whiteley paintings to the value of $3.6 million in May 2016. But last month — in an extraordinary reversal of fortunes — the pair’s convictions were quashed on appeal, when the Crown conceded that the jury’s verdict was likely to be “unsafe”, bringing to an end a fascinating and episodic courtroom drama.
Powered by Taboola