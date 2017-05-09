Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Uncategorized

May 9, 2017

What you are versus what you do

Crikey readers respond to proposed media ownership laws and the school chaplaincy program

Share

On the school chaplaincy program

Nick Young writes: Re. “Taxpayers should shell out for religious indoctrination in public schools because freedom

I think that the key part of all of these panicked releases about Safe Schools rests on how it’s always “the LGBTI lifestyle” to people who disagree.

I think that it exposes the fundamental disagreement between people who believe that being LGBTI is something you *are* and people who believe it’s something that you *do*. For people who believe the latter, being LGBTI is a choice, and a morally reprehensible one at that. If you start from the axiom that being LGBTI is a choice, Safe Schools really would be what they claim. Teaching people that making these choices is okay is the same as teaching people to be LGBTI – because that’s all it is, a choice, as far as they are concerned.

On media ownership

Roger Richards writes: Re. “Reform package will deliver Murdoch massive control” (Monday) Doesn’t anybody else care? We have got ourselves into this mess because of the poor duty of care exercised by politicians over decades. Our shocking climate change response is in part due to our reliance on the Murdoch press as well as the power of the coal barons. Farewell democracy, farewell barrier reef.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/09/what-you-are-versus-what-you-do/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.