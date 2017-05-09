Turnbull and Morrison -- taxing their way to the centre?
In a last-ditch bid for survival, the Turnbull government is trying to convey the impression of shifting to the political centre. It makes for a most intriguing budget.
May 9, 2017
In a last-ditch bid for survival, the Turnbull government is trying to convey the impression of shifting to the political centre. It makes for a most intriguing budget.
All budgets, naturally, are politically important. Indeed, there’s a strong case that they really only have political importance; economically and fiscally they’re nearly irrelevant — predicted budget outcomes end up being billions of dollars off the mark, and economic forecasts eventually become amusing exercises in optimism. But for a government rent by internal division, with a one-seat majority and a Prime Minister whose replacement is openly discussed, this budget is politically vital.
Powered by Taboola