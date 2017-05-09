Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

May 9, 2017

SBS gets another $9m as ad averaging failure continues to bite

The government has announced another $8.8 million for SBS to make up for the failure of the ad averaging bill. But it insists the bill is still just resting.

Cassidy Knowlton — Editor

Cassidy Knowlton

Editor

The failure of the SBS ad-averaging bill to pass the Senate is getting expensive, with the government committing another $8.8 million to the multicultural broadcaster to make up for money it had hoped to raise by being able to broadcast more ads in prime time.

Topics

