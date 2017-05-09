SBS gets another $9m as ad averaging failure continues to bite
The government has announced another $8.8 million for SBS to make up for the failure of the ad averaging bill. But it insists the bill is still just resting.
May 9, 2017
The government has announced another $8.8 million for SBS to make up for the failure of the ad averaging bill. But it insists the bill is still just resting.
The failure of the SBS ad-averaging bill to pass the Senate is getting expensive, with the government committing another $8.8 million to the multicultural broadcaster to make up for money it had hoped to raise by being able to broadcast more ads in prime time.
Powered by Taboola