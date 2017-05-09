Even Keating now admits that neoliberalism should be dragged out the back and shot
In an interview this week with Troy Bramston, Paul Keating restates his newly emerged view that neoliberalism is a crock.
May 9, 2017
Look. I’m no Delphic Oracle, but if forced to lay my drachma down on naming the general character of Treasurer Scott Morrison’s budget tonight, I’d go with “neoliberal”. This era of economic policy — to avoid confusion, one characterised by the mobilisation of the state in the interest of firms — is on life-support. It is upheld not only by public assets, most evident in the US bailouts following the financial crisis of 2007-08, but by hot air.
3 thoughts on “Even Keating now admits that neoliberalism should be dragged out the back and shot ”
This govt seems to still be a believer, note the ‘necessity’ of company tax cuts to stimulate the economy, trickling down to jobs growth.
“clocks”.. anyone?
Yes Helen but what do we replace neoliberalism with? My bid is to mix Marx and Libertarianism, the most unlikely possible strategy. Imagine a Australia with an equal distribution of wealth and income but under current property law. No Age pension, no public education, no public health, no unemployment. How to get there? Simple invest the 10% of gdp which is the welfare budget, but invest it for the poor. The Libs can have their libertarian paradise, they just have to stand aside.