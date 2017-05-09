Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

May 9, 2017

Even Keating now admits that neoliberalism should be dragged out the back and shot

In an interview this week with Troy Bramston, Paul Keating restates his newly emerged view that neoliberalism is a crock.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Razer on neoliberalism

Look. I’m no Delphic Oracle, but if forced to lay my drachma down on naming the general character of Treasurer Scott Morrison’s budget tonight, I’d go with “neoliberal”. This era of economic policy — to avoid confusion, one characterised by the mobilisation of the state in the interest of firms — is on life-support. It is upheld not only by public assets, most evident in the US bailouts following the financial crisis of 2007-08, but by hot air.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Even Keating now admits that neoliberalism should be dragged out the back and shot 

  1. bushby jane

    This govt seems to still be a believer, note the ‘necessity’ of company tax cuts to stimulate the economy, trickling down to jobs growth.

  2. Syd Thomas

    “clocks”.. anyone?

  3. david edmonds

    Yes Helen but what do we replace neoliberalism with? My bid is to mix Marx and Libertarianism, the most unlikely possible strategy. Imagine a Australia with an equal distribution of wealth and income but under current property law. No Age pension, no public education, no public health, no unemployment. How to get there? Simple invest the 10% of gdp which is the welfare budget, but invest it for the poor. The Libs can have their libertarian paradise, they just have to stand aside.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/09/razer-even-keating-now-decries-neoliberalism/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.