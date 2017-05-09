We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
One thought on “Hadley victorious … Crinkling‘s ultimate deadline … Nine never learns … ”
Speaking of defamation: “accused South Australian” would be enough for me to fetch the lawyers