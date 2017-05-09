Turnbull and Morrison stake their political future on a shift to the centre
Strip the names and dates off this budget and this could easily be mistaken for a Labor budget.
May 9, 2017
After more than 18 months of being accused of being captive of the right of their party, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison have shifted radically to the centre in a desperate move to save their government. Tonight’s 2017 budget is a tax-spend-and-borrow document designed to appeal to voters’ populist instincts. Strip the names and dates off this budget and it could easily be mistaken for a Labor budget.
