Federal

May 9, 2017

Turnbull and Morrison stake their political future on a shift to the centre

Strip the names and dates off this budget and this could easily be mistaken for a Labor budget.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

After more than 18 months of being accused of being captive of the right of their party, Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison have shifted radically to the centre in a desperate move to save their government. Tonight’s 2017 budget is a tax-spend-and-borrow document designed to appeal to voters’ populist instincts. Strip the names and dates off this budget and it could easily be mistaken for a Labor budget.

