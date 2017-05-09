Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

It was Nine’s night thanks to The Voice, which had 1.54 million national viewers and 1.10 million in the metros. Seven News from 6 to 7pm was surprisingly weak in the metros and was easily beaten by Nine, but a strong regional performance took it to the top of the national rankings. Ten’s Masterchef was again a touch weak and so easily beaten by Seven’s House Rules — 1.40 million to 1.18 million.

The ABC news and current affairs line up did OK, but looked off the pace until Q&A at 9.35pm, which was the most entertaining episode this year thanks largely to comedian Dave Hughes and great hosting from Virginia Trioli. It got 600,000 national viewers and deserved more. And Ms Trioli backed up again for News Breakfast on Tuesday morning — trooper.

In regional markets Seven news again topped the night with 727,000 viewers, followed by Seven news/Today Tonight with 586,000, then House Rules with 531,000, Home and Away was 4th with 530,000 ad the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia averaged 493,000. Today won metro breakfast over Sunrise, which again topped the list nationally.

Network channel share:

Nine (28.2%) Seven (27.2%) Ten (21.4%) ABC (7.7%) SBS (5.6%)

Network main channels:

Nine (22.0%) Seven (18.9%) Ten (15.8%) ABC (13.7%) SBS ONE (3.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (3.8%) 7mate (3.0%) ONE (2.9%) ABC 2, Eleven (2.5%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.820 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.626 million The Voice (Nine) — 1.547 million Nine/NBN News — 1.455 million Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.440 million House Rules (Seven) — 1.405 million Current Affair (Nine) — 1.334 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.240 million Masterchef Australia (Ten) — 1.186 million Have You Been Paying Attention (Ten) — 1.177 million

Top metro programs:

The Voice (Nine) — 1.109 million Nine News — 1.107 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.101 million Seven News — 1.093 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.040 million

Losers: Seven – weak night for the 6 to 7 pm period in the metros, but not nationally

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News — 1.109 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.101 million Seven News — 1.093 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.040 million A Current Affair (Nine) – 955,000 7pm ABC News —779,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 752,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 712,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 643,000 7.30 (ABC) — 636,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 511,000 Today (Nine) – 469,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 167,000 + 81,000 on News 24) — 158,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 231,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 176,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 156,000

Top five pay TV channels:

TVHITS (2.4%) Nick Jr (2.1%0 UKTV, Fox Footy (1.6%) Sky News, LifeStyle (1.5%)

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 97,000 Peppa Pig (Nick Jr) — 72,000 Monday Night With Matty Johns (Fox League) — 68,000 AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 65,000 Curious George (Nick Jr) — 64,000