Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

May 9, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Nine scrapes past Seven, while Q & A delivers its best episode of the year.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

It was Nine’s night thanks to The Voice, which had 1.54 million national viewers and 1.10 million in the metros. Seven News from 6 to 7pm was surprisingly weak in the metros and was easily beaten by Nine, but a strong regional performance took it to the top of the national rankings. Ten’s Masterchef was again a touch weak and so easily beaten by Seven’s House Rules — 1.40 million to 1.18 million. 

The ABC news and current affairs line up did OK, but  looked off the pace until  Q&A at 9.35pm, which was the most entertaining episode this year thanks largely to comedian Dave Hughes and great hosting from Virginia Trioli. It got 600,000 national viewers and deserved more. And Ms Trioli backed up again for News Breakfast on Tuesday morning — trooper.

In regional markets Seven news again topped the night with 727,000 viewers, followed by Seven news/Today Tonight with 586,000, then House Rules with 531,000, Home and Away was 4th with 530,000 ad the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia averaged 493,000.  Today won metro breakfast over Sunrise, which again topped the list nationally.

Network channel share:

  1. Nine (28.2%)
  2. Seven (27.2%)
  3. Ten (21.4%)
  4. ABC (7.7%)
  5. SBS (5.6%)

Network main channels:

  1. Nine (22.0%)
  2. Seven (18.9%)
  3. Ten (15.8%)
  4. ABC (13.7%)
  5. SBS ONE (3.8%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. 7TWO (3.8%)
  2. 7mate (3.0%)
  3. ONE (2.9%)
  4. ABC 2, Eleven (2.5%)

Top 10 national programs:

  1. Seven News  — 1.820 million
  2. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.626 million
  3. The Voice (Nine) — 1.547 million
  4. Nine/NBN News — 1.455 million
  5. Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.440 million
  6. House Rules (Seven) — 1.405 million
  7. Current Affair (Nine) — 1.334 million
  8. Home and Away (Seven) — 1.240 million
  9. Masterchef Australia (Ten)  — 1.186 million
  10. Have You Been Paying Attention (Ten) — 1.177 million

Top metro programs:

  1. The Voice (Nine) — 1.109 million
  2. Nine News — 1.107 million
  3. Nine News 6.30 — 1.101 million
  4. Seven News — 1.093 million
  5. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.040 million

Losers: Seven – weak night for the 6 to 7 pm period in the metros, but not nationally

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Nine News — 1.109 million
  2. Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.101 million
  3. Seven News — 1.093 million
  4. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.040 million
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) – 955,000
  6. 7pm ABC News —779,000
  7. The Project 7pm (Ten) — 752,000
  8. Australian Story (ABC) — 712,000
  9. Four Corners (ABC) — 643,000
  10. 7.30 (ABC) — 636,000

Morning (National) TV:

  1. Sunrise (Seven) – 511,000
  2. Today (Nine) – 469,000
  3. News Breakfast (ABC,  167,000 + 81,000 on News 24) — 158,000
  4. The Morning Show (Seven) — 231,000
  5. Today Extra (Nine) — 176,000
  6. Studio 10 (Ten) — 156,000

Top five pay TV channels:

  1. TVHITS  (2.4%)
  2. Nick Jr (2.1%0
  3. UKTV, Fox Footy  (1.6%)
  4. Sky News, LifeStyle  (1.5%)

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) – 97,000
  2. Peppa Pig (Nick Jr) — 72,000
  3. Monday Night With Matty Johns (Fox League) — 68,000
  4. AFL: On The Couch (Fox Footy) — 65,000
  5. Curious George (Nick Jr) — 64,000

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/09/glenn-dyers-tv-ratings-208/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.