Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
Nine scrapes past Seven, while Q & A delivers its best episode of the year.
May 9, 2017
It was Nine’s night thanks to The Voice, which had 1.54 million national viewers and 1.10 million in the metros. Seven News from 6 to 7pm was surprisingly weak in the metros and was easily beaten by Nine, but a strong regional performance took it to the top of the national rankings. Ten’s Masterchef was again a touch weak and so easily beaten by Seven’s House Rules — 1.40 million to 1.18 million.
The ABC news and current affairs line up did OK, but looked off the pace until Q&A at 9.35pm, which was the most entertaining episode this year thanks largely to comedian Dave Hughes and great hosting from Virginia Trioli. It got 600,000 national viewers and deserved more. And Ms Trioli backed up again for News Breakfast on Tuesday morning — trooper.
In regional markets Seven news again topped the night with 727,000 viewers, followed by Seven news/Today Tonight with 586,000, then House Rules with 531,000, Home and Away was 4th with 530,000 ad the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia averaged 493,000. Today won metro breakfast over Sunrise, which again topped the list nationally.
Network channel share:
Network main channels:
Top 5 digital channels:
Top 10 national programs:
Top metro programs:
Losers: Seven – weak night for the 6 to 7 pm period in the metros, but not nationally
Metro news and current affairs:
Morning (National) TV:
Top five pay TV channels:
Top five pay TV programs:
