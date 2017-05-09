Border Force admits capsicum spray can be used on immigration detainees
The Department of Immigration and Border Protection appears to have relaxed a ban on using capsicum spray on detainees in onshore centres.
May 9, 2017
The Department of Immigration and Border Protection has admitted it has the ability to use capsicum spray on detainees in Australia’s onshore immigration detention centres. In an apparent change of policy, hundreds of reported “use of force” incidents in Australia’s onshore immigration detention network could have included the use of capsicum spray on detainees, but it is unclear whether or not capsicum spray has actually been used on detainees.
