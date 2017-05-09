Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

May 9, 2017

Border Force admits capsicum spray can be used on immigration detainees

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection appears to have relaxed a ban on using capsicum spray on detainees in onshore centres.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection has admitted it has the ability to use capsicum spray on detainees in Australia’s onshore immigration detention centres. In an apparent change of policy, hundreds of reported “use of force” incidents in Australia’s onshore immigration detention network could have included the use of capsicum spray on detainees, but it is unclear whether or not capsicum spray has actually been used on detainees.

