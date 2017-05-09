Peter Costello has finally left the building
It turns out taxes are not actually a “burden”, but a necessary revenue-raising measure in order to fund projects Australians want, writes The Australia Institute chief economist Richard Denniss.
May 9, 2017
It took 10 years, but Peter Costello’s legacy no longer haunts the budget. Ironically, it was his own side of politics that finally exorcised the boom-time doctrine that tax cuts were the only way to stimulate the economy. There is no mention in Scott Morrison’s second budget speech of the ”burden” of tax.
One thought on “Peter Costello has finally left the building ”
Good riddance. Costello was a fiscal dimwit and a worker hating fool who had no guts, even when he knew Howard was heading on the road to ruin. He also caused a vast increase in the national debt and eroded the tax base with dire consequences in 2008/9