Hang the debt, 2017 budget a tax-and-spend voter honeytrap
Who said the Coalition was fiscally conservative? The 2017 budget seems to say the hell with living within our means -- let’s just fund everything.
May 9, 2017
The Turnbull government has veered sharply to the left and unveiled a big tax-and-spend budget for 2017-18 designed to win favour with voters while pushing debt higher.
