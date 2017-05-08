Why on Earth would anyone pay $2.2 billion for Fairfax?
Is Fairfax's newspapers are in such dire straits, why would anyone want to pay $2.2 billion for the ailing giant?
May 8, 2017
If TPG and its mysterious consortium mates can get to the starting line with its confusing partial offer for Fairfax Media, the $2.2 billion it is said to be offering for the Domain property business, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and the Financial Review (plus associated events and digital assets) will be the largest amount paid in the final round of ownership changes triggered by the Murdoch, sorry, Turnbull government’s proposed media law changes.
