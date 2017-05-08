Winners from the media package will need a lot more than handouts
The government's media reform package is more a media aid package, but it won't help dinosaur media in the long run, write Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane.
May 8, 2017
It’s no wonder the legacy Australian media has welcomed the government’s “media reform” package for the sector, sneaked out by Communications Minister Mitch Fifield on the Friday night before the budget. It’s actually an aid package for a powerful industry that is up against unstoppable wave of change.
One thought on “Winners from the media package will need a lot more than handouts ”
I thought it was going to be ‘jobs and growth’ with this Government.
Silly me I thought that meant jobs for the likes of you and me but it is more the ‘growth’ of the coalition’s friend’s financial security.
Well done this government. Mushroom farming of Australia’s citizenry has been given a great boost!