Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

May 8, 2017

Winners from the media package will need a lot more than handouts

The government's media reform package is more a media aid package, but it won't help dinosaur media in the long run, write Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane.

Share

It’s no wonder the legacy Australian media has welcomed the government’s “media reform” package for the sector, sneaked out by Communications Minister Mitch Fifield on the Friday night before the budget. It’s actually an aid package for a powerful industry that is up against unstoppable wave of change.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Winners from the media package will need a lot more than handouts 

  1. Kenneth Piaggio

    I thought it was going to be ‘jobs and growth’ with this Government.
    Silly me I thought that meant jobs for the likes of you and me but it is more the ‘growth’ of the coalition’s friend’s financial security.
    Well done this government. Mushroom farming of Australia’s citizenry has been given a great boost!

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/08/who-will-benefit-from-the-media-ownership-reforms/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.