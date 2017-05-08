Taxpayers should shell out for religious indoctrination in public schools because freedom
School chaplains argue they need millions of dollars in taxpayer funding to push their religion in government schools.
Religious groups are claiming that taxpayer funding for school chaplains in public schools — a program costing hundreds of millions of dollars — is necessary to protect freedom of religion. At the same time, those groups are condemning the Safe Schools program as “indoctrination of children into the LGBTI lifestyle”.
3 thoughts on “Taxpayers should shell out for religious indoctrination in public schools because freedom ”
Why on earth should taxpayer funds be diverted to teaching the fantasies of religious crackpots like, for example, the catholic church. There is no factual basis for any of the nonsense they peddle. If they feel they need to damage children regularly in this way, let them do it on their own time with their own money, extorted from their parishioners, instead of taxpayers’ money obtained by fraud.
It used to be called Sunday School. Let it remain there.
That school chaplain programme is just another example of what you get when mentally, morally and ethically challenged politicians are allowed to decide policy in the teeth of established political practice (that would be separation of church and state).
I wouldn’t let a priest or a pastor of any denomination anywhere near any child after reading rape Among the Lamingtons in The Monthly.
That any religion should be subject to government funding is somewhat bizarre when viewed against the Governments apparent willingness to disregard science and press ahead with policies that cause damage not only to the environment but also hamper investment in emerging technologies.
So the Government will fund a program that is entirely beyond any scientific proof or rational thought, but withdraw funds from programs are based entirely on scientific proof and logic.
So I suppose the tooth fairy will be funded ahead of any programs aimed at improving the dental health of indigenous Australians.
Tommo