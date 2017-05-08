The big change in the government’s media reform package has always been the proposed abolition of the two out of three rule — which prevents the same owner holding a TV licence, a radio licence and an associated newspaper in a market.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.