Memo to the New York Times (and Fairfax): you can't be all things to all people
Pissing off your readers by publishing something you know they will hate is a dumb strategy, writes journalist Christopher Warren. The days of the middle-of-the-road "just the facts, ma'am" reporting are over.
Share
Just as small events can illustrate the bigger picture of climate change, so often individual stories — and the storm in the media teacup they generate — can tell us a lot about what’s happening in the media today.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.