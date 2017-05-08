Rundle: heady hours for centrist France as Macron thumps Le Pen
Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has won a convincing victory in round two of the French presidential elections, defeating National Front candidate Marine Le Pen by about 65% to 35
May 8, 2017
Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has won a convincing victory in round two of the French presidential elections, defeating National Front candidate Marine Le Pen by about 65% to 35%. The figure is somewhat better than was forecast throughout most of the lead-up to the final bout, with Macron leading Le Pen by 60%-40% in polls. However, the polls began to turn after the sole debate between the two on Wednesday night, a contest that Le Pen was widely assessed to have lost and lost badly.
Trump might have done Macron a favour by endorsing Le Pen. Trump stands as a shining example of how voting for a turd results in a shitty outcome.