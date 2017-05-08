Secretive Chinese conglomerate needs more scrutiny from the FIRB
HNA Group has made an eye-watering number of acquisitions at breakneck speed in a bewildering number of sectors. Australia should keep its eye on this secretive company.
May 8, 2017
Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has stunned global markets by announcing it has quietly moved to raise its stake in one of the world’s largest investment banks, Germany’s Deutsche Bank, from 3% to 10%. Deutsche, of course, has long had considerable operations in Australia, but that is just the tip of the HNA investment iceberg.
