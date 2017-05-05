Privacy in the digital age is only possible if we act now
Three experts discussed information security in the digital age at the Wheeler Centre in Melbourne.
May 5, 2017
With every app you download, every web search you do and, increasingly, every product you buy, you lose more of your right to privacy and all control over what happens to your information. And no one is doing anything to stop it.
