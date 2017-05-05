Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
May 5, 2017
Masterchef serves up some sweet delicious ratings relief for the Ten network.
Relief for Ten, if only for one night. Masterchef did well — though it couldn’t crack the million metro viewer level — but nor could House Rules over on Seven.
Seven won the metros overall, but Ten won the main channels. In the regions it was Seven. MCA averaged 1.22 million national viewers for the second episode (910,000 in the metros) and 1.21 million for the first episode (899,000 in the metros). House Rules averaged 1.12 million nationally and 630,000 in the metros. Nine boasted that its 6pm half hour of News was tops — it was in the metros, but not nationally. Seven News was far more popular, as it usually is, in the regions and TV is a national business. The ABC’s main channel share in the metros of 9.9% was easy to understand — 7.30 had 747,000 national viewers and 511,000 in the metros, The Checkout managed 729,000 national and 486,000 in the metros, and Seven Types Of Ambiguity averaged just 505,000 national viewers from 8.30pm with 341,000 metro and 164,000 viewers. It is no The Slap!
Seven dominated the regions with the top five programs – Seven News, 622,000, Home and Away was on 560,000, Seven News/TT was on 493,000 and The 5.30pm part of The Chase averaged 442,000.
Losers: ABC viewers, Wasted night.
