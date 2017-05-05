Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Relief for Ten, if only for one night. Masterchef did well — though it couldn’t crack the million metro viewer level — but nor could House Rules over on Seven.

Seven won the metros overall, but Ten won the main channels. In the regions it was Seven. MCA averaged 1.22 million national viewers for the second episode (910,000 in the metros) and 1.21 million for the first episode (899,000 in the metros). House Rules averaged 1.12 million nationally and 630,000 in the metros. Nine boasted that its 6pm half hour of News was tops — it was in the metros, but not nationally. Seven News was far more popular, as it usually is, in the regions and TV is a national business. The ABC’s main channel share in the metros of 9.9% was easy to understand — 7.30 had 747,000 national viewers and 511,000 in the metros, The Checkout managed 729,000 national and 486,000 in the metros, and Seven Types Of Ambiguity averaged just 505,000 national viewers from 8.30pm with 341,000 metro and 164,000 viewers. It is no The Slap!

Seven dominated the regions with the top five programs – Seven News, 622,000, Home and Away was on 560,000, Seven News/TT was on 493,000 and The 5.30pm part of The Chase averaged 442,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (26.5%) Nine (26.1%) Ten (25.0%) ABC (14.8%) SBS (7.6%)

Network main channels:

Ten (19.8%) Nine (19.4%) Seven (16.4%) ABC (9.9%) SBS ONE (5.2%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (4.1%) 7mate (3.3%) GO, ONE (3.0%) ABC 2 (2.7%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.705 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.511 million Nine News — 1.397 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.338 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.273 million MCA Ep 2 (Ten) — 1.229 million MCA (Ten) — 1.214 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.174 million House Rules (Seven) — 1.133 million 7pm ABC News — 1.063 million

Top metro programs:

Nine News — 1.068 million Seven News — 1.043 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.020 million

Losers: ABC viewers, Wasted night.

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News — 1.068 million Seven News — 1.043 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.020 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 951,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 829,000 7pm ABC News – 727,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 588,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 570,000 7.30 (ABC) — 511,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 392,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 505,000 Today (Nine) – 424,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 169,000 + 77,000 on ABC News) — 246,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 219,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 183,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 143,000

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 81,000 Grand Designs Australia (LifeStyle) — 73,000 Gold Rush (Discovery) — 66,000 Loch Ness (BBC First) — 53,000 The Late Show With Matty Johns (Fox8) — 50,000