Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Says

May 5, 2017

#FairgoFairfax

Share

Editorial staff at Private Media, which publishes Crikey, SmartCompany, StartupSmart and The Mandarin, support the industrial action taken by our Fairfax media colleagues in reaction to the company’s plans to cut 125 staff from The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and The Australian Financial Review newsrooms.

Fairfax’s journalism is essential for our democracy and strengthens Australia’s media landscape. We feel that the planned moves by Fairfax management will harm our media and our country.

We call on Fairfax management to consider staff proposals to find savings in other ways, and to negotiate in good faith without threats.

We stand with our Fairfax colleagues and call on our readers and contributors to do all they can to support those brave journalists who are risking their jobs to stand up for what is right.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/05/crikey-smartcompany-startupsmart-and-the-mandarin-staff-support-fairfax-staff-on-strike/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.