Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

May 5, 2017

Catholic educators' bitterness over Gonski 2.0 is rich indeed

The complaints from Catholic schools that their big rise in Gonski 2.0 funding isn't as much as government schools is simply rentseeking, and nothing to do with the great debates of the past.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Labor is entitled to more than a little schadenfreude at the sight of a Coalition government defending its “Gonski 2.0” funding arrangements against complaints from Catholic education systems. Catholic groups should not try to “bully” the government into a special deal to increase funding and loosen allocation requirements, Education Minister Simon Birmingham said yesterday. Coming from the side of politics that reflexively accused Labor of having a “private school hit list” election after election, that’s rich indeed; that the Coalition once fought Labor moves to increase transparency and accountability for Commonwealth funding to private schools makes it all the richer.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Catholic educators’ bitterness over Gonski 2.0 is rich indeed 

  1. old greybearded one

    This time Bernard I am in complete agreement. I live in the Wilcannia Forbes diocese, though I work in the public system. I know that a lot of ancillary programs have been cut in the diocese which has areas of immense disadvantage. Somewhat disappointing to see this, but Abbott was raised by this church and obviously like him, they believe in protecting privilege. Menzies originally gave money for important buildings eg Science labs. My recollection is that it was Whitlam who really got the ball rolling and Howard who totally perverted the system. It a mystery to me why the state should fund anything to do with a religious group. My issue with these wealthy schools is they they don’t have to take anyone. They can discriminate in ways that others cannot and as such they should have nothing from the public purse.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/05/catholic-educators-bitterness-over-gonski-school-funding-is-rich-indeed/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.