Labor is entitled to more than a little schadenfreude at the sight of a Coalition government defending its “Gonski 2.0” funding arrangements against complaints from Catholic education systems. Catholic groups should not try to “bully” the government into a special deal to increase funding and loosen allocation requirements, Education Minister Simon Birmingham said yesterday. Coming from the side of politics that reflexively accused Labor of having a “private school hit list” election after election, that’s rich indeed; that the Coalition once fought Labor moves to increase transparency and accountability for Commonwealth funding to private schools makes it all the richer.
One thought on “Catholic educators’ bitterness over Gonski 2.0 is rich indeed ”
This time Bernard I am in complete agreement. I live in the Wilcannia Forbes diocese, though I work in the public system. I know that a lot of ancillary programs have been cut in the diocese which has areas of immense disadvantage. Somewhat disappointing to see this, but Abbott was raised by this church and obviously like him, they believe in protecting privilege. Menzies originally gave money for important buildings eg Science labs. My recollection is that it was Whitlam who really got the ball rolling and Howard who totally perverted the system. It a mystery to me why the state should fund anything to do with a religious group. My issue with these wealthy schools is they they don’t have to take anyone. They can discriminate in ways that others cannot and as such they should have nothing from the public purse.