Federal

May 4, 2017

Scott Morrison Fantasy Budget

Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. Jobs and growth. This incantation seems to have delivered only a little of the latter, but has had negative impact on the former. Even our central bank has been obliged to name underemployment as a new menace, making the shock finding in March that “flexible” labour arrangements tend to offer advantage to firms while punishing the people who work for them. Golly gee and this just in: the first obligation of business is to profit, never to employees.

One thought on “Razer’s fantasy budget: put rich property investors on the BasicsCard 

  1. Carlene Colahan

    I like how you think

