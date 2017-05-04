Rundle: in debate, Le Pen improves on the Trump playbook to devastating effect
Why do right-wing parties learn from and improve on each other's successes while centrists have no strategy at all and learn nothing?
May 4, 2017
Why do right-wing parties learn from and improve on each other's successes while centrists have no strategy at all and learn nothing?
French presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron went head-to-head on Wednesday night, in a TV debate that, in true Gallic hardcore fashion, began at nine in the evening and went for two-and-a-half hours, candidates and moderators seated at a large table, all the better to preserve their energy to bang on endlessly. “You both wanted a debate that didn’t go on for four hours,” a moderator said, moving them on. Four hours? Four hours? Good God. Both Madame Defarge and Toyboy went at it hammer and tongs the whole way through. Emmanuel Macron’s goal was to show that Marine Le Pen had a grab bag of popular slogans and no real answers to France’s problems; Le Pen wanted to smoke out Macron as a “mondaliste“, a globalist somewhere between Francois Hollande and Francois Fillon, a battle between attrition and exasperation.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Rundle: in debate, Le Pen improves on the Trump playbook to devastating effect ”
One of the key threads here is the centrist left’s reluctance over recent years to literally plan stuff and explain the plan to people. I don’t know about France specifically but here for example why don’t we have a manufacturing plan? An industry plan? a national transport plan? Mapping out something more than the three year cycle. And a plan to ensure our economy actually delivers jobs for people in regions that need it. Even if they are imperfect, at least it would drag the debate on to something real. Instead we seem to have a huge reluctance to do this and defer to ‘the market’ every time. You don’t have to be anti market to realise people want their government to think about and implement longer term plans. Clunky and prone to error? probably, but the alternative makes us feel like they actually arent thinking about it at all other than a series of reactions to the all ordinaries fluctuations.
We’re a long way up La Rivière Scheissfisch either way I fear.