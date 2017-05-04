Abbott takes on Western civilisation, loses
If Tony Abbott and the free speech crowd really believe free speech is the primary human right, then let's see them do something serious to protect it.
May 4, 2017
If Tony Abbott and the free speech crowd really believe free speech is the primary human right, then let's see them do something serious to protect it.
As Tony Abbott alienates more and more of his party, his conception of his own role grows ever larger. In a speech yesterday to the smoking ruins of the Western Australian Liberal Party, Abbott cast himself as a truth-teller using his free time to see the bigger picture. “When you don’t have to manage a party, run a country and win an election, it’s easier to see the failings of our political system because it’s no longer all your fault and your responsibility instantly to fix,” he said, in words Malcolm Turnbull must be delighted to hear.
Powered by Taboola