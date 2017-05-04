Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

May 4, 2017

Abbott takes on Western civilisation, loses

If Tony Abbott and the free speech crowd really believe free speech is the primary human right, then let's see them do something serious to protect it.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

As Tony Abbott alienates more and more of his party, his conception of his own role grows ever larger. In a speech yesterday to the smoking ruins of the Western Australian Liberal Party, Abbott cast himself as a truth-teller using his free time to see the bigger picture. “When you don’t have to manage a party, run a country and win an election, it’s easier to see the failings of our political system because it’s no longer all your fault and your responsibility instantly to fix,” he said, in words Malcolm Turnbull must be delighted to hear.

