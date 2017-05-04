Crikey Worm: Gonski 2.0 faces Liberal backlash, Fairfax strike
Malcolm Turnbull is on his way to NYC, school funding is set to be another battle, and journos fight against cuts at Fairfax. It's the news you need to know by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Gonski 2.0 faces Liberal backlash, Fairfax strike ”
I feared Gonski 2.0 was too good to be true.
I gather that Abbott believes that ‘promot(ing) parental choice in education’ means promoting parents’ choice of private and preferably Catholic schools.