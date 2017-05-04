Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

May 4, 2017

Crikey Worm: Gonski 2.0 faces Liberal backlash, Fairfax strike

Malcolm Turnbull is on his way to NYC, school funding is set to be another battle, and journos fight against cuts at Fairfax. It's the news you need to know by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

PLAYGROUND POLITICS: NEW ALLIES AND ENEMIES

The government has found some unlikely allies in its bid to reform education funding, with the Greens signalling they are open to discussions on the plan.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Gonski 2.0 faces Liberal backlash, Fairfax strike 

  1. Gavin Moodie

    I feared Gonski 2.0 was too good to be true.
    I gather that Abbott believes that ‘promot(ing) parental choice in education’ means promoting parents’ choice of private and preferably Catholic schools.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/04/gonski-2-0-faces-liberal-party-room-fight-and-fairfax-journos-strike/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.