May 4, 2017

Fairfax defends cuts, threatens to sack striking journos

In a statement to the market, Fairfax boss Greg Hywood said the company would continue to publish while its journalists were on strike. The company has also threatened to fire journalists who are taking part in the wildcat strike, write Sally Whyte and Emily Watkins,

Fairfax cuts

While Fairfax staff have walked off the job, the struggling media company has revealed to the share market that overall revenues are down 6% on last year and defended the decision to make 125 editorial positions redundant. In an investor update in Sydney this morning, CEO Greg Hywood said the company was committed to getting the print and digital editions of the mastheads out during the strike period.

