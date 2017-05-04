We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
One thought on “The Oz flip-flops … Bernardi hates unis … Fairfax obituary … ”
I’m neutral on the subject of John Laws but, considering the extent of his ratings’ success, he was fairly modest in the interview. Had a good laugh when he stated he wouldn’t be watching the replay of the pre-recorded interview.
Contrast Laws with someone of equal broadcasting profile in, for example, the USA – imagine Howard Stern’s puffed-up response to some of Leigh Sales’ questions.