Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

May 4, 2017

The Oz flip-flops ... Bernardi hates unis ... Fairfax obituary ...

The Australian can't make up its mind. And Cory Bernardi has a problem with university education.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Today in Media Files, the Oz flip-flops on whether fast diets work, and the Golden Tonsils shares his secrets with Leigh Sales on last night’s 7.30.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “The Oz flip-flops … Bernardi hates unis … Fairfax obituary … 

  1. zut alors

    I’m neutral on the subject of John Laws but, considering the extent of his ratings’ success, he was fairly modest in the interview. Had a good laugh when he stated he wouldn’t be watching the replay of the pre-recorded interview.

    Contrast Laws with someone of equal broadcasting profile in, for example, the USA – imagine Howard Stern’s puffed-up response to some of Leigh Sales’ questions.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/04/do-fad-fast-diets-work-dont-ask-the-australian/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.