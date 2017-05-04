Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

May 4, 2017

While we have Christensen on the operating table....

Crikey Readers respond to Christensen, Gonksi and the Murdochs snatch at Channel 10

On George Christensen’s medical tourism

Leon Knight writes: Re. “How the Oz would report George Christensen’s medical tourism if he were left-wing” (Wednesday)

Good luck to big George with attempting to control what goes into his mouth, but what about trying to control what comes out of it — do the Malaysians have an op that can force the crap to come out at the right end?

On the Murdoch Clan’s grab for Ten

Keith Binns writes: Re. “Murdochs set to seize control of Ten News” (Wednesday)

 If Murdoch takes over Ten News then Waleed et al will need to find s new station or we will lose the best news coverage on TV. 

On the Gonksi 2.0

Robert Smith writes: Re. “Conski no more — Gonski returns to help Turnbull end ‘funding wars’” (Tuesday)

Will they be able to stay the course & follow this through? Turnbull is about to discover why Gillard promised no school would be worse off & had separate deals with each school system in each state. For a government which has flip-flopped on so many issues we will see if they can hold their nerve on this one in the face of the lobby groups, parents & the Senate.

