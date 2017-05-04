Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Politics

May 4, 2017

Taylor's fantasy budget: full fibre NBN is very 'good debt'

A government committed to investing "good debt" in infrastructure would fully fund a world-class national broadband network in Australia.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Josh Taylor Fantasy Budget

If this year’s budget is all about good debt and bad debt, the government should seriously consider returning to Labor’s model of the National Broadband Network.

