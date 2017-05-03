Turnbull clearing the decks for a network to nowhere
With higher education cuts hidden by school funding, the government is preparing the way to ensure the focus next Tuesday night is where it wants to be -- spending money.
May 3, 2017
As if we needed any more evidence that you can screw over young people but not their parents, this week furnished it in spades. A day after revealing that $2.8 billion would be taken from universities and students, the government has revealed it will spend an extra $2.2 billion on school funding, in an effort to finally end the incessant war that Labor has waged against it on school funding since the Gillard years.
