Abdel-Magied Anzac furore indicates a dark turn in the culture wars
The trouble is that these contentless outrages are lit up in a society whose main problem now is a lack of shared meaning.
May 3, 2017
The most significant comment to occur in the Yassmin Abdel-Magied “lest we forget” saga was probably the one with least content: Lisa Oldfield’s description of Abdel-Magied as a “bitch” on breakfast TV. Oldfield gained her media perch by appearing in a Real Housewives program, a genre in which powerless women married to powerful men play power games about restaurant seating and who’s wearing what hat at the Cup. The object is maximum conflict among infantilised women, so Oldfield was doing no more than her training.
