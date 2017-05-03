Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

May 3, 2017

Murdochs set to seize control of Ten News

This latest move will elevate the Murdoch family to an unprecedented level of dominance in Australian media, write Glenn Dyer and Stephen Mayne.

Lachlan, Rupert and James Murdoch
Lachlan, Rupert and James Murdoch

The Murdoch clan are about to tighten their already extensive grip over the news Australians read and watch every day. Taking advantage of the lacklustre management and oversight of the Ten Network by Lachlan Murdoch, the 100% News Corp-owned Sky News will produce Ten’s news services to generate significant cost savings. The related-party deal is in the final stages of discussion.

