Murdochs set to seize control of Ten News
This latest move will elevate the Murdoch family to an unprecedented level of dominance in Australian media, write Glenn Dyer and Stephen Mayne.
May 3, 2017
The Murdoch clan are about to tighten their already extensive grip over the news Australians read and watch every day. Taking advantage of the lacklustre management and oversight of the Ten Network by Lachlan Murdoch, the 100% News Corp-owned Sky News will produce Ten’s news services to generate significant cost savings. The related-party deal is in the final stages of discussion.
