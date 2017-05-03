Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

TV & Radio

May 3, 2017

Fairfax merger blocked ... Wills and Kate sue ... sources left vulnerable ...

Fairfax New Zealand had hoped to merge with NZME, but the regulator has blocked the deal. That will likely mean redundancies and reduced printing for Fairfax's New Zealand assets.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

In Media Files today, as Fairfax announces the decimation of its news staff in Australian metro newsrooms, its division in New Zealand has been dealt a blow by the competition regulator. And the royals are in court over topless pictures of Kate.

Topics

