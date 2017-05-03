Rundle: in a village in France's heart, it's a question of loyalty
La France Profonde has a deep resistance to the outside, to the region next door, to the commune next door. But does that mean going all the way to the Front National?
May 3, 2017
“There’s not many in this village. Front National? I don’t think so. Maybe a few.” Paul and Sylvie*, on 500-euro bikes, neat young couple in their 30s, are leaning against the outer rail of Dirk’s cafe, in the centre of the village we’ll call Sauceney.* He in a beard clipped back, bebe strapped to front, she in Ray-Bans and deep Atlantic blue top, the colour deep and shimmering in the sun. They’re waiting with others outside the bakery, just across the narrow laneway, a small shop that takes only four or five at a time. On a Saturday morning, it’s the town hang, two or three distinct groups meeting and commingling. Saturday morning, as three or four or five mornings a week, people buy a loaf here that lasts a day, maybe two. Bread thick-crusted, soft inside, there’s no need for wrapping; you just dig your fingers into it and walk or ride a few blocks home. People on bikes, loaf under their arm. They really goddamn do that here.
