Europe

May 3, 2017

Rundle: in a village in France's heart, it's a question of loyalty

La France Profonde has a deep resistance to the outside, to the region next door, to the commune next door. But does that mean going all the way to the Front National?

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

“There’s not many in this village. Front National? I don’t think so. Maybe a few.” Paul and Sylvie*, on 500-euro bikes, neat young couple in their 30s, are leaning against the outer rail of Dirk’s cafe, in the centre of the village we’ll call Sauceney.* He in a beard clipped back, bebe strapped to front, she in Ray-Bans and deep Atlantic blue top, the colour deep and shimmering in the sun. They’re waiting with others outside the bakery, just across the narrow laneway, a small shop that takes only four or five at a time. On a Saturday morning, it’s the town hang, two or three distinct groups meeting and commingling. Saturday morning, as three or four or five mornings a week, people buy a loaf here that lasts a day, maybe two. Bread thick-crusted, soft inside, there’s no need for wrapping; you just dig your fingers into it and walk or ride a few blocks home. People on bikes, loaf under their arm. They really goddamn do that here.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Rundle: in a village in France’s heart, it’s a question of loyalty 

  1. graybul

    . . . ahh, aroma of the bread; and pathos . . .

  2. parrick

    S’good as a trip to France. Le vie est bon.

  3. Neil hauxwell

    A socio-touro-politico- literatio yarn.
    Thanks

