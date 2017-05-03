Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

May 3, 2017

Doin' the Gonski -- a history of the Liberals' school funding dance

Over the last five years, the Liberals have engaged in a one-person game of Twister on schools funding. Yesterday was their latest, and they hope last, position.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor



Gonksi Turnbull backflip

One of the few pleasures of watching politics in recent years has been observing the contortions, gyrations, backflips and general one-person game of Twister that the federal Liberal Party has engaged in on school funding. Once a potent weapon to use against Labor, when John Howard used the threat of a “private school hit list” to demonise Mark Latham’s Labor, school funding became a major weakness for the conservatives after the (first) Gonski review of school funding under Julia Gillard. Having started the “school funding wars” in the 2000s, the Liberals discovered they were losing them as the years went by. Now Malcolm Turnbull has declared that the war is over and he is going the full Gonski — at least according to his own numbers.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Doin’ the Gonski — a history of the Liberals’ school funding dance 

  1. klewso

    “You put your funding in
    Make with your most devout.
    The election’s over :
    Pull your stuffin’ fundin’ out.
    You do the Gonski pokey
    Spun your vows inside to out –
    That’s what it’s all about?”

