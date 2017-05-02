Tony Abbott's cunning plan to become Australia's embarrassing uncle
Tony Abbott has not only weighed into the Yassmin Abdel-Magied "debate", he has also said the Sex Discrimination Commissioner is "anti-men". This is not a mistake -- Abbott wants to come across as crazy and confused as possible.
One thought on “Tony Abbott’s cunning plan to become Australia’s embarrassing uncle ”
It’s odd our political leaders reckon we can afford to have public discourse like this. Is it a function of our prosperity? Lowest common denominator – like listening to Abba