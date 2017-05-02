Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Australia

May 2, 2017

Tony Abbott's cunning plan to become Australia's embarrassing uncle

Tony Abbott has not only weighed into the Yassmin Abdel-Magied "debate", he has also said the Sex Discrimination Commissioner is "anti-men". This is not a mistake -- Abbott wants to come across as crazy and confused as possible.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Recent Western political events have been far from agreeable. They have, however, been easily approached. Five minutes with the History Channel during Weimar Week tell us all we need to know: when voters feel or fear an economic catastrophe, they’re moved to extreme choices. The hard-right authoritarian emerges to sell the falsehood of the past and the revolutionary bobs up to propose a better future: Sanders or Trump; Corbyn or Farage; Syriza or Golden Dawn; socialism or barbarism.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Tony Abbott’s cunning plan to become Australia’s embarrassing uncle 

  1. dke

    It’s odd our political leaders reckon we can afford to have public discourse like this. Is it a function of our prosperity? Lowest common denominator – like listening to Abba

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/02/tony-abbotts-yassmin-abdel-magied-kate-jenkins-comments-cunning-strategy/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.