Matthewson: Credlin's feminist posturing rings hollow
Peta Credlin works hard to cultivate the impression that she’s an advocate and supporter of the advancement of women, but the reality is often quite the opposite.
May 2, 2017
Regrettably, it’s standard operating procedure in politics, business and the media to respond to criticism by trying to destroy the credibility of the critic. Attack is almost always considered the best form of defence — just ask Gillian Triggs.
