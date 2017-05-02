Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

May 2, 2017

Canavan's call to boycott Westpac a colossally stupid salvo in the new Truth Wars

Matt Canavan says Queenslanders should boycott Westpac since the bank is not going to lend money to the colossally wasteful Adani coal mine and becomes sucked into the Nationals Irony Generator.

Michael Bradley — Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Michael Bradley

Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Share

One of the many sounds I can’t excise from my head is President Trump saying “We’re going to have clean coal, reeeelly cleeeen co-al…”

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Canavan’s call to boycott Westpac a colossally stupid salvo in the new Truth Wars 

  1. old greybearded one

    As I understand the nature of coal, the Galilee basin stuff is rubbish (why we have never mined it before). It would offer no improvement and Adani has stated after using gigalitres of water they get for nothing to wash the stuff good coal will not go to India. You are right Canavan is a prize fool, but he is also a most untruthful one to all appearances.

  2. mike westerman

    The saddest sight is to hear this member of our currently ruling “wimps” decry Westpac as wimps for not standing up to protesters. Clearly standing up to the government is manly enough for them!
    Meanwhile, Adani gets on with building billions of dollars worth of solar projects while it waits for the sorry state of its balance sheet in the coal sector to be forgotten about. And in Qld >2GW of solar is on the way…

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/02/matt-canavans-call-to-boycott-westpac-for-adani-coal-mine/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.