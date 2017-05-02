Canavan's call to boycott Westpac a colossally stupid salvo in the new Truth Wars
Matt Canavan says Queenslanders should boycott Westpac since the bank is not going to lend money to the colossally wasteful Adani coal mine and becomes sucked into the Nationals Irony Generator.
2 thoughts on “Canavan’s call to boycott Westpac a colossally stupid salvo in the new Truth Wars ”
As I understand the nature of coal, the Galilee basin stuff is rubbish (why we have never mined it before). It would offer no improvement and Adani has stated after using gigalitres of water they get for nothing to wash the stuff good coal will not go to India. You are right Canavan is a prize fool, but he is also a most untruthful one to all appearances.
The saddest sight is to hear this member of our currently ruling “wimps” decry Westpac as wimps for not standing up to protesters. Clearly standing up to the government is manly enough for them!
Meanwhile, Adani gets on with building billions of dollars worth of solar projects while it waits for the sorry state of its balance sheet in the coal sector to be forgotten about. And in Qld >2GW of solar is on the way…