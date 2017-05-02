AFP snooped on a journo, but it was your pollies and media that let it happen
The Australian Federal Police's casual dismissal of a serious breach of data retention laws is appropriate given the way those laws were passed.
May 2, 2017
Even if you ignore the evidence about ineffectiveness of data retention and believe it is necessary, there are a number of ways in which the Australian Federal Police’s “accidental” breach of the journalist information warrant requirements for investigating journalists could have been avoided, or handled differently.
