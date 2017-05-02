There were cop vans and ambulances running up the Boulevard Beaumarchais as I came out of the Metro. Nothing unusual about the blue lights and sirens — there are times when it seems as if the streets are just a conduit for emergency vehicles, which others use from time to time — but there were a lot of them. It was that universal sign: you’ve missed the action, something going on somewhere else. By the time I got down there, to the May Day march I’d be hoping to meet at the head of, the thing was playing out as scripted. The “black bloc” of anarchists, street fighters and sundries was gradually being beaten back and corralled by the cops — and by a few of the workers in the main body of the CGT union rally, pissed off their show of strength had been turned into a street fight. Later, the news would backfill it: the black bloc had surged to the head of the rally soon after it left the Place de la Republique, early-mid afternoon, and launched an attack on the cops. They’d hauled plaster and stone tiles off shops — no paving stones, anymore — and set up a barrage. Then it got serious with Molotov cocktails, and two cops were put in hospital, one with third degree burns.