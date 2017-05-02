Job losses coming at Fox Sports as Murdoch media wobble
Job losses are looming at Foxtel Sports, News Corp tabloids and Channel Ten.
May 2, 2017
Job losses are looming at Foxtel Sports, News Corp tabloids and Channel Ten.
News Corp Australia’s dominant cable network, Fox Sports Australia, is the next to face job losses as the outlook for broadcasting and print revenues continues to worsen. With News Corp directors warning in February that the cable network division of the company (Fox Sports) faces impairment losses of up to US$500 million by June 30, Fox Sports announced yesterday a small but significant rationalisation that strengthens the position of Sky News and its boss, Angelos Frangopoulos, in the Murdoch clan’s local pecking order.
Powered by Taboola