Earning, learning, living -- young Australians cop it from this government
No matter what they do, young Australians are targeted by this government, which knows it can attack them with impunity in next week's federal budget.
May 2, 2017
Serious question: what, exactly, motivates this government’s passionate loathing of young people?
5 thoughts on “Earning, learning, living — young Australians cop it from this government ”
I got an email from my superannuation fund this morning noting that I’ll be affected by the superannuation changes applying from July 1. Not much of a problem having more than $1.6 million.
I have two investment residential properties, and I’m not worried if the property values fall if the government does something about housing affordability.
But the Coalition’s disdain for doing anything about AGW is a real deal breaker.
Malcolm Turnbull has been a real disappointment.
Said it before and I’ll whinge again – it’s only part of the story to characterise this as an attack on “the youth”. More accurate to describe this as an attack on opportunity and class mobility. This is about knocking the ladder away after you’ve climbed it.
The “youth” whose parents can afford to prepay education and hand them the keys to their first investment property won’t be struggling as a result of these changes. In fact, they’ll increase their advantage over peers who have to work their way through Uni and start their adult life saddled with a huge HECS debt and the prospect of spending 65% of their take-home pay on a mortgage.
Don’t make this about young v old. It’s just the same old class warfare.
I agree
Absolutely true, Bobs. It’s straight-up class warfare. The reason it looks like an assault on the young is simply because social democracies traditionally subsidise people when they are young and poor, and then tax them increasingly as their incomes rises and they grow wealthier with age. Like the 2014 budget before it, but without the political suicide note attached, the 2017 budget will just be another upper class effort to dismantle our social democracy. The sad fact is that the wealthy have decided they simply don’t want to pay very much tax anymore, so social democracy just has to go – and the young and poor naturally cop it first. (Of course, there’s always a bit of red meat thrown in for the Liberal party base and business backers, hence the climate denialism/coal evangelism, for which everyone will cop it later, but that’s a sideshow to the main game.) The really appalling thing is that Labor won’t call out this class warfare, but will run with these silly ‘war on youth’ type tropes. The ALP gave up fighting the real war decades ago, which is why the right can bare stop themselves running wild and wrecking the joint whenever they get into government. For a glimpse of our future, I fear we have to look at Trump’s America.
Definitely right – but it’s an acceleration of a trend that started under the Howard Government and was only temporarily stopped in its tracks under Rudd. I was the first member of my immediate family to enrol in university on a Commonwealth Scholarship that paid me a modest allowance (better in real terms than today’s Austudy) and enabled me to graduate with honours and no debt. When I first taught I often saw students with backgrounds similar to mine – crashing through the class barriers – but for the last two decades they have become increasingly rare. Too many students who are not well-off give up or under-achieve because they are working “part-time” (up to 40 hours a week) as well as trying to study.
We need a national system of full scholarships with proper means-tested allowances to encourage talent.