Crikey Worm: Students slugged, ScoMo kills zombie measures
Degrees would cost more and need to be paid back faster under the government's new higher education plan. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
May 2, 2017
Students would face a 7.5% increase in the cost of their degrees and they would be required to start paying back debts when their annual income hits $42,000 under the higher education funding plan announced by Education Minister Simon Birmingham yesterday. The plan, which also involves a funding cut to universities themselves in the form of a 2.5% “efficiency dividend”, is set to save the government $2.8 billion over the next four years.
