Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Crikey Worm

May 2, 2017

Crikey Worm: Students slugged, ScoMo kills zombie measures

Degrees would cost more and need to be paid back faster under the government's new higher education plan. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

STUDENTS TO PAY MORE, PAY FASTER UNDER NEW PLAN

Students would face a 7.5% increase in the cost of their degrees and they would be required to start paying back debts when their annual income hits $42,000 under the higher education funding plan announced by Education Minister Simon Birmingham yesterday. The plan, which also involves a funding cut to universities themselves in the form of a 2.5% “efficiency dividend”, is set to save the government $2.8 billion over the next four years.

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/02/australian-students-to-pay-off-more-debt-faster-in-2017-budget-measures/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.